Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,346 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

