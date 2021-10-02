Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 780 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,016 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

