Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.01 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Albemarle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $218.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.81.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

