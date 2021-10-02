Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 330 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $149.70 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

