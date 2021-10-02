Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 320 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $197.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.40. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.95 and a one year high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

