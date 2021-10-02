SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 258,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SBET traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 553,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,444. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $17.88.
About SharpLink Gaming
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.