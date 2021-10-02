SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 258,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SBET traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 553,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,444. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.