SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 176,064 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 218.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,653 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,064 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BHP Group by 130.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 648,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,168,000 after acquiring an additional 383,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

