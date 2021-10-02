SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,009 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $269,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $208,942,000. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,280.8% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 931,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

