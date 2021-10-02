SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1,523.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

