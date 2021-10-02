SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 229,934 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 500.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Evergy worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 101.1% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Evergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Evergy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 55,343 shares of company stock worth $3,506,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

