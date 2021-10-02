SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

SLS has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of SLS opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.58. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

