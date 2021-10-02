Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $78.96 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

