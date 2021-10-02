Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 3,625 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.34.

BABA opened at $144.20 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.