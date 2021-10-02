Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $61.44 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $10,416,639. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

