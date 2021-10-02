Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,843 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after buying an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after buying an additional 808,689 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after buying an additional 762,859 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after buying an additional 739,589 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,326,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,398,000 after buying an additional 613,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $114.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

