Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.26% of Universal Electronics worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

UEIC opened at $49.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

