Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 1,234 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.