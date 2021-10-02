Secret Price Up 10.4% This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Secret has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00005146 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $171.31 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.45 or 0.00367383 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002053 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.84 or 0.00881193 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

