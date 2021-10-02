SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,028 shares of company stock worth $792,813 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the period.

SEAS stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

