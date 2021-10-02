SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

