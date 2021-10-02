SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

EMQQ opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.