SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

NYSE EIX opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

