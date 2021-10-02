SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $62.95 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

