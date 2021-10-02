SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 120 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $166.54 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

