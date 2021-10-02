Scrypta Market Cap Hits $217,675.87 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 139.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. Scrypta has a market cap of $217,675.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00020821 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001817 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,075,976 coins and its circulating supply is 18,275,976 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

