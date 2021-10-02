Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 924,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $3,749,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,201. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

EW stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

