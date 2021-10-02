Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $106.90 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $113.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

