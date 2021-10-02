Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

