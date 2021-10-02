Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,583 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $300,181,000 after purchasing an additional 518,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after buying an additional 105,971 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

