Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 149,035 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 307.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,035 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $3,107,000.

Paysafe stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

