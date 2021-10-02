Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,415 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $2,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

VLO opened at $73.62 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.