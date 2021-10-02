Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.47 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

