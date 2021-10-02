Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 6.5%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) was up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.38. Approximately 548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 265,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.