Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 88.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Schneider National by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Schneider National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Schneider National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares during the period. 25.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

