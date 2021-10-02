Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Downgraded to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Schindler to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.38.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $275.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.79. Schindler has a 12 month low of $259.35 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.