Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.