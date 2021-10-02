Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $14,662,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,160,027 shares of company stock valued at $171,562,323. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

PLTR stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.97. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.