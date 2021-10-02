Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in The India Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFN opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

