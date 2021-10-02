Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $89,000 in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BLW stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.