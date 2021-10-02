Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $157,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of WELL opened at $83.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.