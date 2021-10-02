Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $114,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in International Game Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 27.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 95,543 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE IGT opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

