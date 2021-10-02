Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $106,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TLRY stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

