Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of SB stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $630.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

