Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 267,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,750,476 shares.The stock last traded at $14.90 and had previously closed at $14.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

