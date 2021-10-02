Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on Ryanair and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.24 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.48.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $79.24 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 182,935 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

