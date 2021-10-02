RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $623.05

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 623.05 ($8.14) and traded as high as GBX 636.50 ($8.32). RWS shares last traded at GBX 617.50 ($8.07), with a volume of 1,130,321 shares trading hands.

RWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 626.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 623.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 10,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

