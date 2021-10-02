Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $299,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,283,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,819 over the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

