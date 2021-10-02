Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

RDS-A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

