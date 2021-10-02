Royal Bank of Canada Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $326.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $326.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.50.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $283.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.22. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
