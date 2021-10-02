Royal Bank of Canada Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $326.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $326.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.50.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $283.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.22. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

