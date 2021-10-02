Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s payout ratio is 96.67%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

